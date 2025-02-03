Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nine countries are launching legal action against Israel over Gaza war

By The New Arab
“‘The Hague Group’ is a watershed moment in developing coordinated international state action against the use of genocide, occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor’s dumping of Australia’s new nature laws means the environment is shaping as a key 2025 election issue
~ Can you get sunburnt or UV skin damage through car or home windows?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: John Blaxland and Richard Holden talk about what Trump will mean for Australia
~ Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans Against Critics
~ Kazakhstan: Founder of Satirical Instagram Account Arrested
~ Jamaican poet Velma Pollard, whose melodious writing paid homage to the Patwa language, passes on
~ Taiwan Executes First Prisoner in Five Years
~ Monoliths of Nartiang: The remnants of India's Jaintia tribal kingdom through photos
~ The AEC wants to stop AI and misinformation. But it’s up against a problem that is deep and dark
~ Supersonic jets are making a comeback – but despite the hype, don’t expect to book yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter