Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The AEC wants to stop AI and misinformation. But it’s up against a problem that is deep and dark

By Susan Grantham, Lecturer in Communication, Griffith University
‘Stop and Consider’ aims to help voters sift the real from the fake but it will take more than this to combat a growing and insidious problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
