Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you get sunburnt or UV skin damage through car or home windows?

By Theresa Larkin, Associate Professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
When you’re in a car, train or bus, do you choose a seat to avoid being in the sun or do you like the sunny side?

You can definitely feel the sun’s heat through a window. But can you get sunburn or skin damage when in your car or inside with the windows closed?

Let’s look at how much UV (ultraviolet) radiation passes through different types of glass, how tinting can help block UV, and whether we need sunscreen when driving or indoors.

What’s the difference between UVA and UVB?


Of the total…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: John Blaxland and Richard Holden talk about what Trump will mean for Australia
~ Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans Against Critics
~ Kazakhstan: Founder of Satirical Instagram Account Arrested
~ Jamaican poet Velma Pollard, whose melodious writing paid homage to the Patwa language, passes on
~ Taiwan Executes First Prisoner in Five Years
~ Monoliths of Nartiang: The remnants of India's Jaintia tribal kingdom through photos
~ The AEC wants to stop AI and misinformation. But it’s up against a problem that is deep and dark
~ Supersonic jets are making a comeback – but despite the hype, don’t expect to book yet
~ With the Gaza ceasefire in the balance, all eyes are on Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Washington
~ Poison baits were used on 1,400 feral cats, foxes and dingoes. We studied their fate to see what works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter