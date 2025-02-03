Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Arbitrary Travel Bans Against Critics

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Algerian authorities have increasingly used arbitrary travel bans to retaliate against perceived critics, Human Rights Watch and MENA Rights Group said today. The authorities should lift the arbitrary bans and stop using them as a tool to repress dissent.Algerian authorities have used travel bans to arbitrarily target civil society activists, opposition party leaders, journalists, union supporters, and others deemed critical of the government. The arbitrary bans can be imposed without formal notice, are often unlimited in duration, and are almost impossible to challenge. They prevent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
