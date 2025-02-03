Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Founder of Satirical Instagram Account Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, February 3, 2025) – Authorities in Kazakhstan should immediately drop criminal charges brought against a blogger who operates a satirical Instagram account and release him from pretrial detention, Human Rights Watch said today.The blogger, Temirlan Ensebek, 29, manages the satirical Instagram account Qaznews24. Police arrested him on January 17, 2025, and searched his home. On January 18, an Almaty court approved his pretrial detention for two months on vague criminal charges of “inciting interethnic discord” in connection with a post he uploaded to the Qaznews24 Instagram account…


