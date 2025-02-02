Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘A story is where we begin’: two Indigenous poets face monsters of invasion with words of love and hope

By Adelle Sefton-Rowston, Senior Lecturer, Literature, Charles Darwin University
I like to read poetry on long flights. I think it’s the climbing motion of the plane against the constant roar of the engine that creates a space for words to hum and move. But poetry can connect us to home, even when we are distant, away, sky high.

Mark the Dawn by Jazz Money and Refugia by Elfie Shiosaki are two new collections of poetry by Indigenous authors, who embed, as if in soil, words for cultural understanding, words that echo deeper…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
