Pregnant women can now get a free RSV shot. What other vaccines do you need when you’re expecting?
By Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Bianca Middleton, Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Margie Danchin, Professor of Paediatrics and vaccinologist, Royal Childrens Hospital, University of Melbourne and Murdoch Childrens Research Institute (MCRI); Associate Dean International, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Peter McIntyre, Professor in Women's and Children's Health, University of Otago
Rebecca Doyle, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Social Work, The University of Queensland
From today, February 3, pregnant women in Australia will be eligible for a free RSV vaccine under the National Immunisation Program.
This vaccine is designed to protect young infants from severe RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). It does so by generating the production…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 2nd 2025