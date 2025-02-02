Podcasts have helped sway many young American men to the right. The same may well happen in Australia
By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Vitali Mindel, Assistant professor in Business Information Technology, Virginia Tech
Conservative politicians are making good use ot podcasts to swing the votes of young men in particular. This may prove crucial in the 2025 Australian election.
