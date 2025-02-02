Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcasts have helped sway many young American men to the right. The same may well happen in Australia

By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Vitali Mindel, Assistant professor in Business Information Technology, Virginia Tech
Conservative politicians are making good use ot podcasts to swing the votes of young men in particular. This may prove crucial in the 2025 Australian election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How we’re recovering priceless audio and lost languages from old decaying tapes
~ ‘A story is where we begin’: two Indigenous poets face monsters of invasion with words of love and hope
~ How psychologists kick-started AI by studying the human mind
~ Pregnant women can now get a free RSV shot. What other vaccines do you need when you’re expecting?
~ Demolition should be the last resort for Melbourne’s 44 public housing towers – retrofit and upgrade instead
~ Donald Trump’s tariff wallop demonstrates the brute power of an imperial presidency
~ Syrian regime change: How rebel victories often lead to unstable, non-inclusive governments
~ Lake beds are rich environmental records — studying them reveals much about a place’s history
~ Students cheating with generative AI reflects a revenue-driven post-secondary sector
~ How political polarization informed Mexico’s protests against femicide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter