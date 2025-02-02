Lake beds are rich environmental records — studying them reveals much about a place’s history
By Irene Gregory-Eaves, Professor, Biology, McGill University
Dermot Antoniades, Professeur titulaire, Département de géographie, Université Laval
Hamid Ghanbari, PhD, Département de géographie, Université Laval
Sedimentary deposits containing well-preserved diatom cells record a lake’s environmental changes. Studying them can help us understand the impacts of climate change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 2nd 2025