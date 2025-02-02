Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lake beds are rich environmental records — studying them reveals much about a place’s history

By Irene Gregory-Eaves, Professor, Biology, McGill University
Dermot Antoniades, Professeur titulaire, Département de géographie, Université Laval
Hamid Ghanbari, PhD, Département de géographie, Université Laval
Sedimentary deposits containing well-preserved diatom cells record a lake’s environmental changes. Studying them can help us understand the impacts of climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
