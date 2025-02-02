Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada-U.S. tariff war: How it will impact different products and industries

By Sylvanus Kwaku Afesorgbor, Associate Professor of Agri-Food Trade and Policy, University of Guelph
Naduni Uduwe Welage, PhD Candidate, Department of Food, Agriculture, and Resource Economics, University of Guelph
Promesse Essolema, Research Associate, Department of Food, Agricultural, and Resource Economics, University of Guelph
U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods. A senior governmental official said they are expected to come into effect on Feb. 4.

This tariff will have significant economic consequences on both sides of the border, as the U.S. and Canada share one of the largest bilateral trade relationships in the world.

A…The Conversation


