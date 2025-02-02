Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Government implements death penalty to combat youth gang phenomenon

By Laura Marie
In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the proliferation of criminal youth gangs is at an all-time high. The government will use the death penalty to combat urban violence.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
