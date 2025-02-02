Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Education in Zimbabwe has lost its value: study asks young people how they feel about that

By Kristina Pikovskaia, Leverhulme Early Career Research Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Education, especially higher education, is a step towards adulthood and a foundation for the future.

But what happens when education loses its value as a way to climb the social ladder? What if a degree is no guarantee of getting stable work, being able to provide for one’s family, or owning a house or car?

This devaluing of higher education as a path to social mobility is a grim reality for young Zimbabweans. Over the past two decades the southern African country has been beset by economic,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada-U.S. tariff war: How it will impact different products and industries
~ DRC: Government implements death penalty to combat youth gang phenomenon
~ Burkina Faso’s nature reserves are worth protecting – but people have to be part of the plan
~ Sudan war: ethnic divisions are being used to cover up army failures – peace scholar
~ Albanese will pitch to blue collar men with heavy warnings on Dutton’s workplace policies
~ What’s driving north Queensland’s deadly, record-breaking floods?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Albanese dumps Nature Positive legislation and considers shrinking the electoral reform bill
~ Targeting Chinese nationals: Unrest in Balochistan and the CPEC Challenge
~ Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico amp up the risk of a broader trade war
~ The far-right is rising at a crucial time in Germany, boosted by Elon Musk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter