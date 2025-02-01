Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Targeting Chinese nationals: Unrest in Balochistan and the CPEC Challenge

By Syed Salman Mehdi
Balochistan's tensions, fuelled by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which faces violent resistance, local grievances, and security challenges. Despite promises of development, marginalization and exploitation persist and threatens regional stability.


