Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico amp up the risk of a broader trade war

By Markus Wagner, Professor of Law and Director of the UOW Transnational Law and Policy Centre, University of Wollongong
Trump’s new tariff war with Canada and Mexico shows his willingness to weaponise trade in pursuit of unrelated political goals. Here’s why it matters globally.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The far-right is rising at a crucial time in Germany, boosted by Elon Musk
~ Rwanda: Ensure Humanitarian Aid Reaches Goma
~ Sudan: UN rights chief ‘alarmed’ by summary executions, attacks on civilians
~ Uganda: Supreme Court Bans Military Trials of Civilians
~ How should Keir Starmer handle Donald Trump – and how’s it going so far?
~ DeepSeek: what you need to know about the Chinese firm disrupting the AI landscape
~ Exploring bacopa: the science behind the latest brain health trend
~ Marianne Faithfull: the singer with an inimitable voice was a Romantic poet at heart
~ The Austin 7 is back – a short history of the iconic British car that changed the automotive industry
~ Leonardo da Vinci’s incredible studies of human anatomy still don’t get the recognition they deserve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter