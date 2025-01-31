Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The far-right is rising at a crucial time in Germany, boosted by Elon Musk

By Matt Fitzpatrick, Professor in International History, Flinders University
Elon Musk is by no means the cause of the AfD’s popularity, but his embrace of the extremist party has given it a global profile and new credibility in German politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
