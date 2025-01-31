Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Ensure Humanitarian Aid Reaches Goma

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Rwandan forces and the abusive M23 armed group should urgently ensure access to and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the population of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. Recent fighting and the shelling of medical infrastructure in the city, which the M23 captured on January 27, 2025, has severely limited aid to those in need.The Rwanda Defence Force and M23 occupying Goma should immediately ensure that civilians, including displaced people, are not denied access to items essential for their survival, such as water, food, and medicine.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
