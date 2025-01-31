Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN rights chief ‘alarmed’ by summary executions, attacks on civilians

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has voiced deep alarm over reports of summary executions of civilians allegedly carried out by fighters and militias allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the city of Khartoum North, calling for an immediate halt to the killings.   


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Supreme Court Bans Military Trials of Civilians
~ How should Keir Starmer handle Donald Trump – and how’s it going so far?
~ DeepSeek: what you need to know about the Chinese firm disrupting the AI landscape
~ Exploring bacopa: the science behind the latest brain health trend
~ Marianne Faithfull: the singer with an inimitable voice was a Romantic poet at heart
~ The Austin 7 is back – a short history of the iconic British car that changed the automotive industry
~ Leonardo da Vinci’s incredible studies of human anatomy still don’t get the recognition they deserve
~ Why bats need tunnels
~ DeepSeek claims to have cured AI’s environmental headache. The Jevons paradox suggests it might make things worse
~ Can aching joints really predict the weather? Exploring the science behind the stormy debate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter