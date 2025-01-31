Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Supreme Court Bans Military Trials of Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Uganda’s Supreme Court ruling declaring military trials of civilians unconstitutional is a victory for human rights, Human Rights Watch said today.On January 31, 2025, the Supreme Court held that military courts lack jurisdiction to try civilians and ordered officials to halt all ongoing military trials of civilians and transfer them to the country’s civilian court system, but stopped short of declaring past convictions under the military courts void.“The Supreme Court’s decision is a major step to protect the right to a fair trial in Uganda,” said Oryem Nyeko, senior Africa researcher…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How should Keir Starmer handle Donald Trump – and how’s it going so far?
~ DeepSeek: what you need to know about the Chinese firm disrupting the AI landscape
~ Exploring bacopa: the science behind the latest brain health trend
~ Marianne Faithfull: the singer with an inimitable voice was a Romantic poet at heart
~ The Austin 7 is back – a short history of the iconic British car that changed the automotive industry
~ Leonardo da Vinci’s incredible studies of human anatomy still don’t get the recognition they deserve
~ Why bats need tunnels
~ DeepSeek claims to have cured AI’s environmental headache. The Jevons paradox suggests it might make things worse
~ Can aching joints really predict the weather? Exploring the science behind the stormy debate
~ Scottish teachers to strike over pupil behaviour – my research shows what they’re dealing with
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter