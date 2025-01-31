Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DeepSeek: what you need to know about the Chinese firm disrupting the AI landscape

By Stuart Mills, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Leeds
Richard Whittle, University Fellow in AI and Human Decision Making, University of Salford
Before January 27 2025, it’s fair to say that Chinese tech company DeepSeek was flying under the radar. And then it came dramatically into view.

Suddenly, everyone was talking about it – not least the shareholders and executives at US tech firms like Nvidia, Microsoft and Google, which all saw their company values tumble thanks to the success of this AI startup research lab.

Founded by a successful Chinese hedge fund manager, the lab has taken a different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How should Keir Starmer handle Donald Trump – and how’s it going so far?
~ Exploring bacopa: the science behind the latest brain health trend
~ Marianne Faithfull: the singer with an inimitable voice was a Romantic poet at heart
~ The Austin 7 is back – a short history of the iconic British car that changed the automotive industry
~ Leonardo da Vinci’s incredible studies of human anatomy still don’t get the recognition they deserve
~ Why bats need tunnels
~ DeepSeek claims to have cured AI’s environmental headache. The Jevons paradox suggests it might make things worse
~ Can aching joints really predict the weather? Exploring the science behind the stormy debate
~ Scottish teachers to strike over pupil behaviour – my research shows what they’re dealing with
~ How the real murders behind the hit novel Butter exposed Japanese media misogyny
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter