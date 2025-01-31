Tolerance.ca
Marianne Faithfull: the singer with an inimitable voice was a Romantic poet at heart

By Stephanie Hernandez, PhD Candidate, Literature and Music, University of Liverpool
Marianne Faithfull, the London-born singer with an inimitable voice, has passed away at the age of 78. She was known for many things: she was a pop star, an actress and a muse. But she was probably best known for her voice.

When she first entered the world of pop in 1964, her high-pitched tones rang with mellifluous vibrato. As she grew older and lived an increasingly excessive lifestyle, she developed a rasp – a quality borne of her unique experiences.

Faithfull’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
