Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leonardo da Vinci’s incredible studies of human anatomy still don’t get the recognition they deserve

By Michael Carroll, Reader / Associate Professor in Reproductive Science, Manchester Metropolitan University
The Italian Renaissance artist created groundbreaking depictions of humans at a time when the inner workings of the body remained a mystery.The Conversation


