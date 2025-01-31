Tolerance.ca
Why bats need tunnels

By Eleanor Harrison, Lecturer in Ecology, Keele University
Developers need not “worry about bats and newts” before they start building, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said in a speech that outlined her plans to reform the UK’s planning process. Reeves’ comments suggest construction firms and housebuilders will be allowed to destroy habitat if they pay into “a nature fund” that might finance restoration elsewhere.

As an ecologist (with a passion for bats), I have serious concerns about what this would mean for the UK’s dwindling biodiversity.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
