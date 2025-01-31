Tolerance.ca
Can aching joints really predict the weather? Exploring the science behind the stormy debate

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
For centuries, people have claimed that their aching joints can predict changes in the weather, often reporting increased discomfort before rain or cold fronts. Given the scale and duration, there is a sense of legitimacy to these anecdotes – but this phenomenon remains scientifically contentious.

From shifts in barometric pressure to temperature fluctuations, many theories attempt to explain how environmental factors might influence joint pain. But is there an anatomical basis for this claim, or is it simply an enduring weather-related myth? Are our joints any more reliable than the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
