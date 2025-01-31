Tolerance.ca
Scottish teachers to strike over pupil behaviour – my research shows what they’re dealing with

By Moira Hulme, Professor of Education, University of the West of Scotland
Teachers at a school in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, are planning industrial action – not over pay but the behaviour of their pupils.

It’s not the first time school staff in Scotland have taken this step. Teachers at a school in Glasgow took strike action in 2022 over “violent and abusive” pupil behaviour. A 2024…The Conversation


