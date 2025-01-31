Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The weird psychology of airports

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Many of us have witnessed unusual and even anti-social behaviour at an airport or on a flight. These may range from benign acts such as sleeping on the floor or doing yoga in front of the flight information display system to serious incidents like early morning drunken arguments or even trying to open the aeroplane doors mid-flight.

These more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scottish teachers to strike over pupil behaviour – my research shows what they’re dealing with
~ How the real murders behind the hit novel Butter exposed Japanese media misogyny
~ The sound of skateboarding offers skaters a therapeutic way to connect with the city
~ DeepSeek, Nvidia and the AI race that’s shaping the future
~ How satellites have become Earth’s new health and nature watchdogs
~ Beyond depression: surprising health conditions antidepressants can treat
~ How Trump’s suggestion to ‘clean out’ Gaza sent shockwaves through the Middle East
~ Teens on social media: Red, blue and purple states are all passing laws to restrict and protect adolescents
~ Nonprofits that provide shelter for homeless people, disaster recovery help, and food for low-income Americans rely heavily on federal funding – they would be reeling if Trump froze that money
~ AI gives nonprogrammers a boost in writing computer code
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter