Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The sound of skateboarding offers skaters a therapeutic way to connect with the city

By Paul O'Connor, Senior lecturer in Sociology, University of Exeter
The sound of a skateboard trick communicates a world of sensory information to skateboarders. The power of “skatesound” – the noises of the board and the environment it comes into contact with – is so distinct because it relates to an experience that is both heard and felt.

Despite the sound of skateboarding frequently being an issue of public complaint, many skaters find it therapeutic, calming and a source of joy.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
