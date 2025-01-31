Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DeepSeek, Nvidia and the AI race that’s shaping the future

By Daniele D'Alvia, Lecturer in Banking and Finance Law, Queen Mary University of London
The AI revolution is well under way and two companies – DeepSeek and Nvidia – stand out among those competing to lead it. Outside the financial world, the story might seem distant – but it really does have consequences for everyone. It comes down to why investors are paying so much attention to AI, and how this competition could affect the technology we use daily.

Developments in AI investment will shape the capabilities of the next generation of apps, smart assistants, self-driving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
