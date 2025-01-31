Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How satellites have become Earth’s new health and nature watchdogs

By Dhritiraj Sengupta, Earth Observation Scientist, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Satellite-derived Earth observation (EO) data helps researchers like me unlock new insights into monitoring both environmental and human health.

I’m working with the European Space Agency’s EO4Health Resilience project to integrate information about different types of disease into one digital platform. Due to launch in summer 2025, this project aims to improve accessibility to EO data for medical professionals, support more informed decision-making in public health and hopefully prevent more deaths from disease in the future.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
