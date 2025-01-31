Tolerance.ca
How Trump’s suggestion to ‘clean out’ Gaza sent shockwaves through the Middle East

By Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
This article was first published as World Affairs Briefing from The Conversation UK.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians returned to the northern Gaza Strip this week after checkpoints were reopened in line with the ceasefire agreement. Many will have found their homes destroyed after months of heavy fighting and bombardment – something the new US president, Donald Trump, has pointed out.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
