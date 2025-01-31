Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teens on social media: Red, blue and purple states are all passing laws to restrict and protect adolescents

By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Leah A. Plunkett, Professor of Law and Associate Dean of Learning Experience and Innovation, Harvard University
Children should be seen and not heard, or so the old saying goes. A new version of this adage is now playing out across the United States, as more states are passing laws about how children and teens should use social media.

In 2024, approximately half of all U.S. states passed at least 50 bills that make it harder for children and teens to spend time…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scottish teachers to strike over pupil behaviour – my research shows what they’re dealing with
~ How the real murders behind the hit novel Butter exposed Japanese media misogyny
~ The weird psychology of airports
~ The sound of skateboarding offers skaters a therapeutic way to connect with the city
~ DeepSeek, Nvidia and the AI race that’s shaping the future
~ How satellites have become Earth’s new health and nature watchdogs
~ Beyond depression: surprising health conditions antidepressants can treat
~ How Trump’s suggestion to ‘clean out’ Gaza sent shockwaves through the Middle East
~ Nonprofits that provide shelter for homeless people, disaster recovery help, and food for low-income Americans rely heavily on federal funding – they would be reeling if Trump froze that money
~ AI gives nonprogrammers a boost in writing computer code
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter