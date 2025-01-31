Nonprofits that provide shelter for homeless people, disaster recovery help, and food for low-income Americans rely heavily on federal funding – they would be reeling if Trump froze that money
By Dyana Mason, Associate Professor of Planning, Public Policy and Management, University of Oregon
Mirae Kim, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Studies, George Mason University
On Jan. 27, 2025, the Trump administration ordered a freeze on federal grants and contracts covering a wide array of aid programs to take effect at 5 p.m. the following day. This freeze was partially prevented when a…
- Friday, January 31, 2025