Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nonprofits that provide shelter for homeless people, disaster recovery help, and food for low-income Americans rely heavily on federal funding – they would be reeling if Trump froze that money

By Dyana Mason, Associate Professor of Planning, Public Policy and Management, University of Oregon
Mirae Kim, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Studies, George Mason University
On Jan. 27, 2025, the Trump administration ordered a freeze on federal grants and contracts covering a wide array of aid programs to take effect at 5 p.m. the following day. This freeze was partially prevented when a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Scottish teachers to strike over pupil behaviour – my research shows what they’re dealing with
~ How the real murders behind the hit novel Butter exposed Japanese media misogyny
~ The weird psychology of airports
~ The sound of skateboarding offers skaters a therapeutic way to connect with the city
~ DeepSeek, Nvidia and the AI race that’s shaping the future
~ How satellites have become Earth’s new health and nature watchdogs
~ Beyond depression: surprising health conditions antidepressants can treat
~ How Trump’s suggestion to ‘clean out’ Gaza sent shockwaves through the Middle East
~ Teens on social media: Red, blue and purple states are all passing laws to restrict and protect adolescents
~ AI gives nonprogrammers a boost in writing computer code
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS