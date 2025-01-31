AI gives nonprogrammers a boost in writing computer code
By Leo Porter, Teaching Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, University of California, San Diego
Daniel Zingaro, Associate Professor of Mathematical and Computational Sciences, University of Toronto
Writing computer code is helpful for people in many disciplines, but learning to program is hard. Large language models can help nonprogrammers skip the difficult details.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 31, 2025