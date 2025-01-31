Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can a charter school be religious? The Supreme Court decision about St. Isidore, a Catholic school in Oklahoma, could redraw lines around church and state in education

By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
For years, the Supreme Court has been expanding the boundaries of government aid to religious schools. St. Isidore’s case pushes the debate into new territory.The Conversation


