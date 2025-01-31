Bogus scientific papers are enriching fraudsters and slowing lifesaving medical research
By Frederik Joelving, Contributing editor, Retraction Watch
Cyril Labbé, Professor of Computer Science, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Guillaume Cabanac, Professor of Computer Science, Institut de Recherche en Informatique de Toulouse
The world’s library of scientific papers is becoming contaminated as fraudsters use ‘paper mills’ to game scholarly publishing for profit.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 31, 2025