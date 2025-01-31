Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Black librarian who rewrote the rules of power, gender and passing as white

By Deborah W. Parker, Professor of Italian, University of Virginia
Belle da Costa Greene, who was JP Morgan’s librarian, became a lively fixture at Gilded Age mansions, country retreats, auction houses and art galleries. She was also a Black woman who passed as white.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
