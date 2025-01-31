Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Myanmar: Four years after coup, world must demand accountability for atrocity crimes

By Amnesty International
The international community must take urgent action to ensure accountability for atrocities in Myanmar, 46 organizations said today ahead of the four-year anniversary of the 1 February 2021 military coup. This year represents a turning point for accountability in Myanmar. While the military remains in control, they are losing ground in many areas. Amid rapidly […] The post Myanmar: Four years after coup, world must demand accountability for atrocity crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


