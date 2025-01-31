Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can a child legally take puberty blockers? What if their parents disagree?

By Matthew Mitchell, Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
Recent political attention might imply gender-affirming care is risky, controversial, perhaps even new. But Australian law views it as a legitimate medical treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
