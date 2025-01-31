Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump says he wants to take Greenland. International law says otherwise

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
The US president says he wants Greenland for security reasons. But Greenland is not terra nullius ripe for American colonisation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
