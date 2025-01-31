Tolerance.ca
Egypt: UN Review Spotlights Key Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
(Geneva) – The Egyptian government should accept and take urgent action to carry out recommendations made during a United Nations review of its human rights record on January 28, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today.A total of 137 countries made over 370 recommendations during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. They addressed key issues from torture and arbitrary detention of human rights defenders to access to education and health care in a country with a prolonged climate of repression and a dire human rights crisis. “As many countries have…


© Human Rights Watch -
