Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 years after COVID began, outstanding fines mean marginalised Australians are still paying the highest price

By Shelley J. Walker, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Justice Health, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Lisa Maher, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, UNSW Sydney
Paul Dietze, Professor, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University and Burnet Institute, Burnet Institute
In our new study, people told us they’d been fined for leaving home to access drug treatment programs – and still couldn’t afford to pay, years later.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
