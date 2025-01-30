Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Speed thrills: why are so many sports getting faster?

By Kevin Norton, Professor of Sport and Exercise Science, UNSW Sydney
Many sports are almost unrecognisable to what they were a generation or more ago, and speed is one of the biggest factors in modern sports.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 years after COVID began, outstanding fines mean marginalised Australians are still paying the highest price
~ One of the largest searches for alien life started 30 years ago. Its legacy lives on today
~ While you sleep, these insects are working hard on the night shift to keep our environment healthy
~ International students’ housing challenges call for policy action
~ The Treaty Principles Bill’s promise of ‘equal rights’ ignores the blind spots of our democracy
~ 5 games to play if you’re ‘not a gamer’ – or to introduce to the non-gamers in your life
~ Watch shows together, talk about them and have dance parties: how to rebalance screen use after the holidays
~ Friday essay: Seize the day – Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway at 100
~ Paracetamol pack sizes and availability are changing. Here’s what you need to know
~ Make a noise or work with the system? New research reveals 4 ways to create real change for nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter