Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 games to play if you’re ‘not a gamer’ – or to introduce to the non-gamers in your life

By Marcus Carter, Professor in Human-Computer Interaction, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Finn Dawson, PhD Candidate, Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Ryan Stanton, PhD Candidate, Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Taylor Hardwick, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney
All of these games are easy to get hooked on. And best of all, they don’t require hours of commitment or any prior gaming experience.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International students’ housing challenges call for policy action
~ The Treaty Principles Bill’s promise of ‘equal rights’ ignores the blind spots of our democracy
~ Watch shows together, talk about them and have dance parties: how to rebalance screen use after the holidays
~ Friday essay: Seize the day – Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway at 100
~ Paracetamol pack sizes and availability are changing. Here’s what you need to know
~ Make a noise or work with the system? New research reveals 4 ways to create real change for nature
~ Understanding the backlash against corporate DEI — and how to move forward
~ From breakbeats to the dance floor: How hip-hop and house revolutionized music and culture
~ US: Don’t Send Migrants to the Black Hole of Guantánamo
~ Thailand Invests in Trans Health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter