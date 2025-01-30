Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Watch shows together, talk about them and have dance parties: how to rebalance screen use after the holidays

By Jennifer Stokes, Associate Professor, Teaching Innovation Unit, University of South Australia
As January lingers on, families may find themselves struggling with what a friend of mine has labelled the “electronic nanny”.

Children have been out of their normal routines for weeks during the holidays. Some are still yet to go back to school. Meanwhile, parents are back at work and needing to juggle those commitments with bored kids.

We know balanced screen use is important for children’s healthy physical, mental and social development.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
