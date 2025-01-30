Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: Seize the day – Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway at 100

By Naomi Milthorpe, Senior Lecturer in English, University of Tasmania
I’m at the park with my daughter, who is jumping in and out of puddles, splashing, shrieking at me (Mum! Look what I can do!), as I read frantically, taking one-handed notes on my phone (Mum! Look at this!). Part of me wishes I could enjoy with her this moment of pleasure in movement. The other, more insistent part is thinking about this essay: where to start, what to say, how to sum up the extraordinary legacy of the book I’m re-reading, Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway, which this year marks 100 years since its first publication in 1925. How am I supposed to write about this book?…The Conversation


