Paracetamol pack sizes and availability are changing. Here’s what you need to know

By Natasa Gisev, Clinical pharmacist and Scientia Associate Professor at the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Ria Hopkins, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Long-anticipated changes to how Australians buy paracetamol are on their way in a bid to reduce harms. Here’s what’s changing.The Conversation


