Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Understanding the backlash against corporate DEI — and how to move forward

By Camellia Bryan, Assistant Professor, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources Division, Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia
Brent John Lyons, York Research Chair in Stigmatization & Social Identity, Associate Professor of Organization Studies, York University, Canada
Two researchers explain how the current DEI pushback reveals the discomfort people feel when their identity is challenged but they say it can also present an opportunity for learning and growth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International students’ housing challenges call for policy action
~ The Treaty Principles Bill’s promise of ‘equal rights’ ignores the blind spots of our democracy
~ 5 games to play if you’re ‘not a gamer’ – or to introduce to the non-gamers in your life
~ Watch shows together, talk about them and have dance parties: how to rebalance screen use after the holidays
~ Friday essay: Seize the day – Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway at 100
~ Paracetamol pack sizes and availability are changing. Here’s what you need to know
~ Make a noise or work with the system? New research reveals 4 ways to create real change for nature
~ From breakbeats to the dance floor: How hip-hop and house revolutionized music and culture
~ US: Don’t Send Migrants to the Black Hole of Guantánamo
~ Thailand Invests in Trans Health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter