Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From breakbeats to the dance floor: How hip-hop and house revolutionized music and culture

By Joycelyn Wilson, Assistant Professor of Ethnographic and Cultural Studies , Georgia Institute of Technology
Both genres recently celebrated big birthdays. From their origins in the clubs and jams of the 1970s and 1980s, house and hip-hop have become global cultural forces.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International students’ housing challenges call for policy action
~ The Treaty Principles Bill’s promise of ‘equal rights’ ignores the blind spots of our democracy
~ 5 games to play if you’re ‘not a gamer’ – or to introduce to the non-gamers in your life
~ Watch shows together, talk about them and have dance parties: how to rebalance screen use after the holidays
~ Friday essay: Seize the day – Virginia Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway at 100
~ Paracetamol pack sizes and availability are changing. Here’s what you need to know
~ Make a noise or work with the system? New research reveals 4 ways to create real change for nature
~ Understanding the backlash against corporate DEI — and how to move forward
~ US: Don’t Send Migrants to the Black Hole of Guantánamo
~ Thailand Invests in Trans Health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter