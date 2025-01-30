Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand Invests in Trans Health

By Human Rights Watch
In a significant boost to recognizing transgender people’s rights, the Thai government announced this week that it will invest 145 million baht (US$4.3 million) in providing hormone therapy to transgender people.Thailand has a growing international reputation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights, especially since it passed marriage equality last year. The country is also a global hub for gender-affirming surgery and transgender health care. Still, these developments obscure the severely limited legal means available to protect transgender people’s basic rights.For example,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
