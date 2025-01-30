Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rachel Reeves’ route to economic growth is a slow one – and there are no guarantees voters will be patient enough

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
After six months of talking down the economy and warning of tough times ahead, the UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has changed her tune. She is now much more optimistic about Britain’s economic prospects and has announced a raft of measures including major pension reforms designed to unlock cash to boost growth and productivity.

But Labour’s political problem is that none of her plans will have an immediate impact on the UK’s anaemic growth rate – the economy has virtually…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
