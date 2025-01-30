Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Red Sea crisis: supply chain issues set to continue despite Gaza ceasefire

By Gokcay Balci, Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics, University of Leeds
The world’s major shipping companies say they won’t be sending vessels back to the Red Sea any time soon despite a pledge by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen not to attack them as long as the ceasefire in Gaza holds.

French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM said in a statement on January 25 that the improved stability was “a positive but fragile…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rachel Reeves’ route to economic growth is a slow one – and there are no guarantees voters will be patient enough
~ Bird flu cases surging in UK but risk to humans remains low
~ If we listen to how Gen Z really feel about democracy they might stop telling us they prefer authoritarianism
~ Trump inviting influencers to White House press briefings is likely to usher in a new era of fake news
~ Swimming in the sweet spot: how marine animals save energy on long journeys
~ Why I loved the new Mussolini drama – by an expert in Italian fascism
~ Central India’s indigenous forests are falling victim to bullets and bulldozers
~ The best exercises to do while taking weight loss drugs
~ Most of Britain’s peat bogs could stop forming new peat as the climate changes – new study
~ From chatbot to sexbot: What lawmakers can learn from South Korea’s AI hate-speech disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter